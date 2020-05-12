Some industries are still hiring lots of people during pandemic

(CNN) – Whether you've been fired, laid off or furloughed, millions of Americans need work now.

Despite high unemployment, there are still some industries that need workers. (Source: CNN)

There are jobs available, if you know where to look.

Companies like Instacart, Postmates and Grubhub have reported record demand for grocery and food delivery. Instacart alone has hired or plans to hire more than 500,000 shoppers.

Pizza places and fast-food restaurants are also posting positions. One Taco Bell put “wanted” flyers in customer’s bags in hopes of attracting candidates.

And let's not forget about all that online shopping people have been doing from home. FedEx has over 850 positions it's looking to hire.

Discount places like Dollar General and Dollar Tree have remained open during the pandemic, and they are still hiring.

Pharmacies are another good place to look. CVS has reported strong sales.

With so many offices and buildings forced to close, demands for private security to watch over them has gone up. One company, Securitas, is encouraging those who have been furloughed from other jobs to apply.

Here are some other areas you may want to check for jobs:

-- Education

-- Technology and entertainment

-- Manufacturing

Whether you’ll need a new job for the long haul or just until things start to move back to normal, there are options out there.

