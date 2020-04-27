Some non-critical businesses in Anchorage allowed to operate under two new mandates

Effective 8 a.m. Monday, two new emergency orders are now in effect allowing some Anchorage businesses to open.

Emergency Order EO-07 allows many non-critical businesses to open so long as they are able to adhere to safety criteria.

The emergency orders also mandate Anchorage residents to limit outings and physical contact with those outside their household, maintain physical distancing of at least six feet, and not gather in groups of more than twenty people, even with physical distancing.

Emergency Order EO-08 allows for curbside pickup of alcohol from restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and retail stores, as well as the delivery of sealed beer and wine from restaurants with food orders.

It always allows marijuana retail businesses to temporarily change their operations to allow for online and phone orders and exterior window and curbside pickup.

“Hunker Down reduced the spread of COVID-19 in Anchorage and gave us time to gain medical knowledge and capacity,” said Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. “Our ability to move through “Easing Up” depends on our discipline in maintaining the physical distancing and hygiene that made us successful over the past month.”

More information can be found on the Municipality of Anchorage’s website.

