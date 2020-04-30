Some non-essential health services have resumed, but it's not business as usual

The governor's office has eased restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, taking place in two phases. Section one of that new mandate, which went into effect on April 20 allows low-risk routine type services, such as dental cleanings, to resume.

Dental work in particular carries an added risk of spreading COVID-19, as certain dental tools can actually aerosolize the virus, making it easy to inhale. That's one of the reasons why extra precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of workers and patients as restrictions are eased.

Dr. Brett Johnson is the Owner of Alaska Smiles Dentistry. He says at his office, they're asking patients to text the front desk when they arrive, so they can wait in their cars until the office is ready for them. They're also doing things like ensuring the waiting room is clear of any papers or magazines, and that chairs are six feet apart.

"We're screening the patients two days before they come in, and then they actually get screened twice when they come into our office. Once when they check in, and then once when we bring them back to be seated," said Johnson. "We're also having them rinse with a peroxide mouthwash to hopefully help reduce some of that viral load that's in the oral cavity. We're using rubber dams, high speed suction, and we're using extensive PPE."

Under section two of the mandate, which goes into effect on May 4, elective aerosolizing procedures may be performed, but the patient must have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the procedure.

"With the test, you can get anything else done that needs to be done, as far as fixing cavities and things like that. That being said, I'm probably not really planning on doing any of those. It's not going to be business as usual starting May 4," said Johnson. "It's definitely going to be a slow ramp up as the availability of PPE and tests become available."

Even so, getting a COVID-19 test is tough for those who are asymptomatic amidst a shortage of tests.

"So that's kind of the catch-22 because if somebody is showing symptoms enough to get a test, they're not passing our screening, so because of the safety of our team and everyone else in the office, we really would rather postpone seeing them for anything until they have those symptoms resolved," said Johnson.

Although these mandates allow health care providers to resume these services, they are not required to do so. You're going to want to check with your individual dentist to see which procedures they'll be offering and when.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

