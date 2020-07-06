Some roofing businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic

While some Alaska businesses are facing an uncertain future, others are already bouncing back, including those who work in the commercial and residential roofing business.

Brent Eaton, president of EP Roofing, says several of its big jobs were postponed as a result of the pandemic, but those projects are now moving forward.

He says the biggest challenge has been finding employees because many are opting to stay home to receive the added unemployment benefits being provided by the government.

Many Alaskans were also hesitant to purchase a new roof, but now the company is booked through September.

Eaton says it’s now waiting to see how next year will work out.

“This year is going to come out okay if it trickles down in the next few years. People that have gotten hurt by the COVID economy, they aren't going to have money to spend on roofs, so I think it is a concern for the next few years,” Eaton said.

He added that implementing some of the health mandates has been much easier because its employees work outside.

