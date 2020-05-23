Some tips to stay healthy over Memorial Day Weekend

With Memorial Day weekend well under way, many Alaskans are looking to travel or hold gatherings with friends and family. Dr. Eli Powell, president of the Alaska State Medical Association said it makes sense. Alaska has some of the lowest numbers in the country for COVID-19.

“People are going a little stir-crazy from hunkering down,” he said.

But Powell also said that the virus is still out there. Since elective surgeries resumed in early May, he said testing has revealed a number of cases that showed little to no symptoms.

“We’re finding people that have the virus that had no idea they had the virus,” he said. “So it’s not gone.”

But while it isn’t a reason to panic, he said it is a good reminder that there are steps we can be taking to keep each other safe.

“There’s some things that we can really do to limit the spread of the virus,” he said. “Such as avoiding shared utensils at your barbecue, taking the burgers directly off the grill, and setting up hand washing or hand sanitizing stations.”

He also added that masks are still recommended, especially when you’re within 6 feet of someone.

“Make sure you put masks on the loudest people at your barbecue because we know the virus is spread through shouting, singing, talking loudly,” he said.

For high-traffic areas like door handles, Powell recommended opening and closing them with paper towels, but an easier way to stop the virus from spreading is to keep the gatherings outdoors.

“We know the virus has a tougher time outside,” Powell said. “We know the virus doesn’t survive as well when air is circulating.”

Finally, he recommends having guests clean up after themselves so the hosts don’t need to touch anything unnecessary, and he said those gatherings should also be 20 people or less.

