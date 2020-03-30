Some winds, cold but sunny today

Sunny skies on Monday in Anchorage while we warm up to 29 degrees.

Storm energy traversing Southcentral along with development of a high-pressure ridge to the west will allow strong, gusty winds to push down from the Interior that should continue through today (Monday). The strongest winds will be in Thompson Pas and the Matanuska Valley, where warning level winds are expected through Monday. Gusty winds through Valdez, Seward, and the Copper River Delta should taper off early on Monday.

Otherwise, generally clear conditions are expected for the start of the workweek. Below average low temperatures are expected overnight through the early morning hours for Monday and Tuesday, but high temperatures will climb to near average values in the afternoon. The next chance for precipitation will be toward the end of the week.

For the extended period, high pressure should extend across the Alaskan mainland on Wednesday while storms will be present over the Bering Sea/Aleutians. Due to this, temperatures will be warmer with a stable weather pattern over the Alaskan mainland and cooler with more active weather over the Bering Sea/Aleutians. High pressure should continue with clear, calm and warm conditions into Thursday over the eastern Alaskan mainland near the Alaska Canada border. West of the high, for Southcentral and western Alaska we could start to see those storms from the Bering, making their way inland. We will continue to break down the forecast later in the week as the days move ahead and we start to see more consistency in the weather model runs.

For the extended period, an active weather pattern looks to continue through the long term in our forecast area. We will see both storms, as well as high-pressure systems, moving into the area delivering warm air to Southcentral.

We will be sunny in Anchorage on Monday with a high temperature of 29 degrees along with winds out of the north at 15 mph. Monday night we drop down to 8 degrees while under mostly clear skies with light winds.

We will be sunny in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high temperature of 32 degrees along with light winds. Tuesday night we drop down to 13 degrees while under partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Wednesday while we warm up to 35 degrees with light winds.

