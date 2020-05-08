School bus driver and nurse takes meals to families who can’t leave the house

A special school bus route helps ASD families get meals when they can’t leave the house.

Instead of picking up kids, ASD school bus driver Jonathan Nichols has the task of loading up school lunches.

He has about a dozen stops. His ride is lonelier these days, but he does have one passenger.

Julia Streit is a school nurse. Her new normal is getting on the bus at the beginning of the day and helping Nichols distribute food.

“The families include people who have no transportation or have medically fragile family members in them,” Streit said.

She has formed a distant relationship with the families receiving the meals. She’ll get waves and thank yous from the windows.

"I'm on hiatus from my chemo because of all of this right now,” said Helen Sutton, the grandmother of an ASD student. “So it helps to make sure she has breakfast, and it helps me out."

The pair makes the route around Anchorage five days a week an will drop off enough meals for the weekend on Fridays.

