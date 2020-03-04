Spenard Builders Supply to close Eagle River and Seward locations citing 'Alaska's challenging economic climate'

Spenard Builders Supply announced Wednesday that it will close its Eagle River and Seward store locations in the coming weeks, citing "Alaska's challenging economic climate" as the deciding factor in.

In a media release Wednesday, SBS said the Eagle River store will close on March 20, and the Seward location on March 27.

Ed Waite, president of Spenard Builders Supply, praised employees the dedication of employees at both locations and said the company will work to retain those employees at other SBS locations.

“We have a good team at both of those locations who did everything in their power to make us successful," Waite said in part. "I want to thank our great teammates in Seward and Eagle River for their efforts and dedication, and I look forward to having them find other opportunities within SBS."

SBS, which opened in 1952, has locations in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Homer, Kenai, Kodiak, Palmer, Sitka, Soldotna, and Wasilla according to its website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.