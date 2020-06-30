Spike in COVID-19 cases; 36 new cases reported by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has seen another increase in active COVID-19 cases with the Department of Health and Social Services reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases among residents in the state.
State records show 400 active cases in Alaska residents.
22 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Anchorage, five in Fairbanks, one in Juneau, five in Kenai, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one in Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
- Anchorage: 22
- Fairbanks: 5
- Juneau: 1
- Kenai: 5
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
12 nonresidents also tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total nonresident case count to 194.
- Kenai Peninsula (2) - Tourism
- Kenai peninsula (1) - unknown
- Sitka (2) Seafood Industry
- Bristol Bay + Lake & Pen - (5) Seafood Industry
- Dillingham Census area - (1) Seafood
- Anchorage (1) - unknown
Currently, the State of Alaska sits at 940 total cases of COVID-19. 526 cases are marked as recovered. With 67 total hospitalizations.
There are 14 COVID-19 deaths for the state.
