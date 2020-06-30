Spike in COVID-19 cases; 36 new cases reported by DHSS

Alaska has seen another increase in active COVID-19 cases with the Department of Health and Social Services reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases among residents in the state.

State records show 400 active cases in Alaska residents.

22 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Anchorage, five in Fairbanks, one in Juneau, five in Kenai, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one in Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

12 nonresidents also tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total nonresident case count to 194.