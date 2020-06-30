Spike in COVID-19 cases; 36 new cases reported by DHSS

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 1:07 PM, Jun 30, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has seen another increase in active COVID-19 cases with the Department of Health and Social Services reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases among residents in the state.

State records show 400 active cases in Alaska residents.

22 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Anchorage, five in Fairbanks, one in Juneau, five in Kenai, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one in Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

  • Anchorage: 22

  • Fairbanks: 5

  • Juneau: 1

  • Kenai: 5

  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

12 nonresidents also tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total nonresident case count to 194.

  • Kenai Peninsula (2) - Tourism

  • Kenai peninsula (1) - unknown

  • Sitka (2) Seafood Industry

  • Bristol Bay + Lake & Pen - (5) Seafood Industry

  • Dillingham Census area - (1) Seafood

  • Anchorage (1) - unknown

    • Currently, the State of Alaska sits at 940 total cases of COVID-19. 526 cases are marked as recovered. With 67 total hospitalizations.

    There are 14 COVID-19 deaths for the state.

    Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus