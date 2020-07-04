Spike in number of COVID-19 cases; one new death

The State of Alaska has announced 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among residents. This is a new daily high total.

One new death was reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. 16 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,111. Currently, there are 551 active cases and 544 recovered cases. There are 72 total hospitalizations.

48 are residents in 10 communities:

Anchorage (32)

Wasilla (4)

Fairbanks (4)

Willow (2)

Bethel Census Area (1)

Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs combined (1)

Palmer (1)

Petersburg (1)

Soldotna (1)

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (1)

Seven new nonresident cases were also identified:

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2 unknown industry

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2 seafood industry

Municipality of Anchorage: 1 seafood industry and 1 unknown industry

Juneau City and Borough: 1 unknown industry

The total number of nonresident cases is now 230.

Of the 48 Alaska cases, 17 are male and 31 are female. Five are under the age of 10; four are aged 10-19; 11 are aged 20-29; nine are aged 30-39; seven are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69 and two are aged 70-79.

Recovered cases now total 544, with five new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 122,732 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.39%.

For more information visit the ,A HREF="https://coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com/">Department of Health and Human Services website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved

