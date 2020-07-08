Spike in numbers; 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

The State of Alaska has announced 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,226. Currently, there are 646 active cases and 563 recovered cases. There are 79 total hospitalizations.

In total 248 nonresident cases.

40 cases in 7 communities:

Anchorage Municipality (19)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (5)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (9)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3)

Northwest Arctic Borough (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area (1)

Aleutiana West Cencus Area (1)

For more infomation visit Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

