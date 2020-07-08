Spike in numbers; 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.
No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,226. Currently, there are 646 active cases and 563 recovered cases. There are 79 total hospitalizations.
In total 248 nonresident cases.
40 cases in 7 communities:
Anchorage Municipality (19)
Fairbanks North Star Borough (5)
Kenai Peninsula Borough (9)
Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3)
Northwest Arctic Borough (1)
Valdez-Cordova Census Area (1)
Aleutiana West Cencus Area (1)
For more infomation visit Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
