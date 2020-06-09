Sport fishing closed for Kenai River early-run king fishing

Starting Wednesday, June 10th through June 30th, sport fishing for early-run king salmon is closed in the Kenai River drainage downstream of the outlet of Skilak Lake.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game says they made the announcement to help protect returning king salmon and ensure sport fishing opportunities in the future.

During this time there will be no fishing for king salmon of any size, including catch-and-release, from the Kenai River drainage downstream of the outlet of Skilak Lake to the Kenai River from its mouth upstream to the outlet of Skilak Lake.

The closure will continue from July 1st through July 31st, in the waters from an ADF&G regulatory marker located approximately 300 yards downstream from the mouth of Slikok Creek upstream to the outlet of Skilak Lake.

If you should catch a king salmon during those dates and in those locations the king salmon may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately.

“In an effort to protect Kenai River early-run king salmon and as directed by the regulatory management plan, the early-run king salmon fishery is closed to sport fishing in an effort to meet the early-run escapement goal of 3,900 to 6,600 large king salmon,” stated Area Management Biologist Colton Lipka.

ADF&G says the numbers are very low, through June 7th, an estimated 583 large king salmon have passed the RM 13.7 king salmon sonar.

