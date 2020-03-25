Squirrel sparks power loss near governor's residence

Electric company officials in Alaska say a squirrel knocked out power to residences near the state governor’s mansion.

The Juneau Empire reported the squirrel was interfering with equipment when the temporary loss of electrical service happened in Juneau Monday.

Debbie Driscoll of Alaska Electric Light and Power says the squirrel generated a problem with fuses and sparked the power outage experienced by 15 customers.

Squirrels more frequently cause problems in the southern part of the state, while birds generally create problems in Juneau.

The electrical failure was the second caused by an animal this year.