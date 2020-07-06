Standoff with police in North Anchorage near Debarr Road

One person is in custody after a driver tried to drive through police cars.

Just before noon, Anchorage Police responded to the 1400-block of Twining Drive because two people were passed out inside of a vehicle.

When police arrived the male suspect tried to drive the vehicle through the police cars. According to APD after the incident, they were able to pin the suspect's car.

APD says they are talking to the driver, but he is refusing to get out of the car.

Until further notice, Twining and Perry are closed to traffic.



This is a developing story.

