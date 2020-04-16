Starbucks announces plan for transitional reopening of cafes

(CNN) - Starbucks has a plan for reopening after the coronavirus prompted closures in March.

The company is adopting what they call a "monitor and adapt" strategy to reopen certain cafes.

“Every community will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in an open letter addressed to the company’s employee.

Johnson also wrote the company has developed a so-called "data-rich dashboard" that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.

Currently, some US Starbucks locations have shifted to drive-through only while others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery and at-home delivery.

Johnson said in the letter Starbucks is actively using a similar strategy to reopen their cafes in China.

