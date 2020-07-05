Starting Sunday parts of Northern Lights will close for 30 days

All traffic between Lake Otis Parkway and UAA Drive on Northern Lights Boulevard will be shut down starting on July 5.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, construction crews will be replacing a creek culvert that collapsed under the road last December.

All lanes are set to close in order to divert the creek during construction.

After the initial 30 days, APD says to expect intermittent lane closures for at least another month.

According to the Municipality of Anchorage Street Maintenance, in December 2019 crews discovered that one of two steel creek culverts had collapsed under Northern Lights Boulevard. This made the roads very dangerous, creating a sinkhole and structurally compromising the road surface.

Originally installed in 1981, both 60-inch culverts were rusted and corroded.

Since the initial discovery, The Municipality closed westbound Northern Lights Boulevard to complete emergency repairs, building a temporary steel structure.

According to the news release, the new concrete culvert being installed will not rust, will have a longer lifespan, and is more earthquake-resistant than the original.

Plus, the new culvert is expected to allow salmon in the creek to travel upstream more easily.

For more information on this project please visit the Municipality of Anchorage.

