Anchorage bars, breweries, & restaurants will be closed for dine-in and gyms will be closed until March 31 starting at 5 p.m. Monday

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced Monday additional public health measures to protect Anchorage residents against COVID-19.

On Thursday, Mayor Berkowitz announced the emergency declaration.

Starting at 5 p.m. Monday, dine-in service for food or drink at bars, breweries, and restaurants will not be allowed. All buffets and salad bars will be closed to self-service.

Good news, you can still order to-go or take out.

“By making sacrifices now, we reduce the likelihood that we will pay a larger cost later,” said Mayor Ethan Berkowitz.

Entertainment facilities such as theaters, gyms, and bingo halls will be closed starting at the same time.

The Mayor’s Emergency Order includes a ban on all events and mass gatherings with 50 people or more starting at 5 p.m.

Starting Tuesday, the Municipality will institute additional social distancing measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to Municipal employees. This includes increased use of telework practices, staggering shift times for certain departments and increased use of videoconference technology.

The added measures do not impact grocery stores, police or fire services.

