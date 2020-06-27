State Fair flowers in bloom at Alaska Zoo

The Alaska Zoo is looking more colorful after a nice donation from the Alaska State Fair. The state fair has donated all of their remaining flowers leftover from their plant sale to the zoo.

"We're all in this together with the pandemic, and just help each other out as much as we can," said Alaska Zoo volunteer, Dawn Brayfield.

So while the pandemic changed the plans for the Alaska State Fair this year, you can still catch a glimpse of it in bloom while visiting your favorite animals. In all, the state fair contributed around 400 plants and flowers to the zoo.

"We're just extremely thrilled to put them in the ground," said Alaska State Fair gardener, Owen Smith. "With the pandemic and things slowing down here, one non-profit helping another is really huge, so yeah, we're thrilled to be filling the beds with State Fair plants."

Smith says the plants are hardy and perfect for the climate in Alaska, and will do well at the zoo.

