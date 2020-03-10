State announces criteria to test for COVID-19

As of Tuesday, March 10, 31 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Alaska with 16 other tests still pending. No cases have been confirmed. State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said the state has 500 test kits available and at a press conference Tuesday confirmed the state was not rationing test kits, but that there are still criteria for who gets tested.

The first requirement is that a patient show a “clinically compatible illness,” meaning they have a “fever and cough, or shortness of breath,” according to a release from the Department of Health and Social Services. Additionally, they need to meet one of the following criteria as well:

Had close contact to a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.



Travelled (not airport transit) within the past 14 days to a location that has a CDC level 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice or to a community transmission of COVI-19 is occurring.



Is hospitalized.



Lives in a long-term care facility.



Is a health care worker and tests negative for influenza.

Additionally, Zink recommended calling ahead to your healthcare provider if you feel you need to be tested.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.