State board approves alcohol pickup, beer and wine deliveries

An emergency regulation allowing the curbside sales of alcohol and beer was signed and made effective Thursday, suspending multiple state statutes relating to the sales of alcoholic beverages and ending a weeks-long debate over whether or not businesses would be able to sell to consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a state board meeting Wednesday, the memorandum was released Thursday.

[RELATED: Alaska alcohol industry wants home deliveries, to-go alcohol sales during the pandemic]

The memorandum suspends several statutes to specifically allow for curbside pickup of alcohol and delivery of beer when included in food delivered by a licensed establishment.

Signed in effect by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, the regulations will expire on August 13 of this year unless made permanent by the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office and Alcohol Beverage Control Board.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.