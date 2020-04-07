State gives update on coronavirus cases, shares response plan for rural Alaska

State officials will give an update at 5 p.m. on April 7. You can stream the press conference live on KTUU.com or the Channel 2 Facebook page. Updates will be shared on Channel 2 News and KYES-TV will air the conference in full.

The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Tuesday is providing an update on the status of coronavirus in Alaska and sharing its plan for rural areas of the state.

On Monday, Dunleavy continued discussions focusing on building the state's healthcare capabilities. He also said this week is when we'll "see where we are at," as he and the administration take the fight against the virus "in two week chunks."

