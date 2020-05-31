State confirms Alaska's biggest spike in COVID-19 with 27 new cases

Updated: Sun 2:03 PM, May 31, 2020

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the biggest spike in cases the state has seen so far. This brings the state's total number of cases to 460.

According to a DHSS press release, 12 of the new cases come from Anchorage, 4 from Wasilla, 3 from Kenai, 3 from Eagle River, 2 from Homer, and one each from Soldotna, Anchor Point, and another location within the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Here’s a breakdown of the demographics:

Gender:


  • Male: 14

  • Female: 13

Age:


  • 10-19: 4 Cases

  • 20-29: 5 Cases

  • 30-39: 3 Cases

  • 40-49: 3 Cases

  • 50-59: 3 Cases

  • 60-69: 4 Cases

  • 70-79: 2 Cases

  • 80+: 3 Cases

    • Additionally, one new nonresident case was confirmed in a seafood industry worker in the Dillingham Census Area.

    Governor Dunleavy, DHSS, the Municipality of Anchorage, and Providence Health & Services will be holding a press conference Sunday Afternoon to address the new cases.

