State confirms Alaska's biggest spike in COVID-19 with 27 new cases

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the biggest spike in cases the state has seen so far. This brings the state's total number of cases to 460.

According to a DHSS press release, 12 of the new cases come from Anchorage, 4 from Wasilla, 3 from Kenai, 3 from Eagle River, 2 from Homer, and one each from Soldotna, Anchor Point, and another location within the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Here’s a breakdown of the demographics:

Gender:





Male: 14



Female: 13

Age:

