DEVELOPING: State health officials confirm three new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska

Gov. Dunleavy and state health officials announced three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening, bringing Alaska's total case count to six.

Those three additional cases were confirmed in Ketchikan, Anchorage, and Fairbanks.

Early Tuesday evening, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough confirmed a positive coronavirus test result in Ketchikan.

According to that release, the individual who tested positive has a history of travel to the lower 48.

Monday night, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and DHSS confirmed two cases involving individuals who had recently traveled out of state and tested positive after experiencing symptoms.

Gov. Dunleavy announced Alaska's first confirmed case last Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated frequently.

