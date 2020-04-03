State coronavirus case count up to 157, officials to brief public at 5 p.m.

State officials will give an update at 5 p.m. on April 3. You can stream the press conference live on KTUU.com or the Channel 2 Facebook page. Updates will be shared on Channel 2 News and KYES-TV will air the conference in full.

The state coronavirus case count is up to 157 total cases statewide, according to the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services' newly-styled tracking site.

There are also at least 15 cumulative hospitalizations, according to DHSS data, an increase by two since the last report was released.

The update follows Thursday's press briefing and report, during which there was some confusion in case numbers. DHSS has adjusted its reporting schedule to reflect cases during a different time period, and will now update data around mid-day each day instead of later in the afternoon.

