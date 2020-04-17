WATCH: State gives live update on coronavirus cases in Alaska

State officials are giving an update at 5 p.m. on April 17. You can stream the press conference live on KTUU.com or the Channel 2 Facebook page. Updates will be shared on Channel 2 News and KYES-TV will air the conference in full.

The Department of Health and Social Services announced nine new cases of coronavirus in Alaska Friday. Of the new cases, seven are out of Anchorage, one is out of Kenai and one is out of Juneau.

Two of the individuals diagnosed are male and seven are female, with the youngest being between 10 and 19 years of age, and the oldest being between 60 and 69 years of age.

With one new hospitalization, the state has recorded a cumulative total of 36 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at nine.

