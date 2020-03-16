State encourages Alaskans returning home from trips to follow CDC guidelines for travelers

The State of Alaska is strongly encouraging people who have returned to Alaska—either from overseas or domestic trips—to establish their COVID 19 risk and follow the CDCs guidelines.

The Department of Health and Social Services says travelers in the “higher risk” category should stay home, avoid contact with other household members and should not go to work (or school) for 14 days after returning home. Areas that would place a traveler in the higher risk category are places that have widespread and ongoing community spread including Europe, China, and South Korea. A current list of the. “CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice areas can be found here

Travelers who are returning to Alaska from areas not on the Level 3 list, including the rest of the United States, should minimize contact with people as much as possible, self-monitor and practice social distancing for at least 14 days after returning.

The guidance also recommends people in both groups



Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also, watch for a cough or trouble breathing.

Do not take mass transportation during the time you are practicing social distancing.

Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.

Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

If you get sick with fever (>100.3°F), cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider.

If you seek medical care for other reasons, such as dialysis, call ahead to your doctor and tell them about your recent travel.

A full copy of the COVID-19 Health Alert can be found here .

