State mandates 14-day quarantine period for people entering Alaska, 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Anyone entering Alaska will be required to declare a designated quarantine location upon entering the state and to proceed directly to that location for a mandatory 14 day self-quarantine period under a new emergency order announced Monday by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state health officials.

(KTUU)

The state leaders also announced four new cases COVID-19 in Anchorage, all of which Dr. Zink said were travel related, bring the total case count in Alaska to at least 36.

Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum announced the new measures aimed at curbing the spread the novel coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The state’s new mandates require people coming into Alaska — both residents and visitors — to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival.

Crum said that visitors are to report to their designated hotel or rented lodging to quarantine and that the state is monitoring where visitors in quarantine are staying through mandatory declaration forms at airports.

Workers in jobs designated as critical infrastructure are exempt from the mandatory 14-day self quarantine after arriving in the state.

Crum also announced a statewide mandate closing business operations where people work within six feet of each other and gatherings of more than 10 people.

“The main point of this one is to make sure you do social distancing,” Crum said.

Dr. Anne Zink, State of Alaska Chief Medical Officer said the mandates change as the situation evolves.

“These mandates that came in are essentially Alaska’s version of shelter-in-place, or stay at home, except the outdoors are lovely and they’re not dangerous for you so you can be outside safely distanced from others, but stay away from other people as much as you can,” Zink said.

Crum said the penalties for violating these mandates include a fine of up to $25,000 and one year in prison.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.