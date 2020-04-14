State of Alaska launch new website to help Alaskans find resources during COVID-19

The Office of Governor Mike Dunleavy, Department of Health and Social Services, and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs are launching a new joint COVID-19 website.

This new website will roll out on Tuesday and is one-stop-shop for Alaskans as we navigate the resources that the State of Alaska is offering.

“This outbreak is an all hands on deck situation. Resources are available from every State of Alaska agency working to slow the spread of COVID-19, financially help Alaskans, assist businesses, and stabilize our economy. Now all of those resources can be found in one place,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “By working together, we will bring Alaska through this crisis and emerge a stronger state.”

The new website includes daily case count updates, health information for those that are sick with COVID-19, and news and announcements from the state.

Now Alaskans can also access information for business help, impacts to state agencies, and personal financial information all in the same place.

