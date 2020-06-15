State of Alaska reports three new COVID-19 cases

The State of Alaska has announced three new positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Alaska Monday. The new cases among Alaska residents are located in the Anchorage, Mat-Su, and Kenai Peninsula Boroughs. More specific geographic locations will be released later by the state Department of Health and Social Services.

The three new cases bring the state's total to 664 cases. Of that total, 235 cases are still considered "active" and 417 are recovered.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Twelve Alaskans have died from COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 21 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it.

Nonresident cases -- often caught by tests of incoming workers or visitors, were not yet updated by the state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

