State officials request Anchorage be considered for U.S Space Command headquarters

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz have both signed on to a letter requesting Anchorage be considered for the headquarters of the United States Space Command.

In the letter, the governor says he believes Anchorage meets the “minimum eligibility requirements and would earn a competitive score when assessed against evaluation criteria.”

Dunleavy announced the request on Facebook Friday, saying Anchorage’s strong U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force presence made the city a suitable location for the headquarters.

“With a well-established U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army presence on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - JBER, a vibrant military and veteran community, strategic geopolitical location, tremendous venues for training, and the Alaska Aerospace Corporation available for collaboration, we believe Anchorage is well suited to be the new HQ for Space Command,” Dunleavy said in the post.

A request is just one step in the process, and Dunleavy said the Alaska Aerospace Corp. would be the contact point for evaluating the location. Alaska Aerospace Corp. was established by the state in order to “develop a high technology aerospace industry in the state,” the corporation’s website says.

Currently, the corporation runs a spaceport on Kodiak Island where it conducts space launches and other services for both commercial and governmental entities.

Last year, President Donald Trump announced that the Pentagon had established a U.S. Space Force, which he said was necessary for the nation’s defense, though it had not received congressional approval.

