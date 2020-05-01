WATCH: With coronavirus case count at 364, state details early CARES Act funding plans

Nine new cases of coronavirus were reported by the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Friday, totaling 364 for Alaska cumulatively. Total hospitalizations are up to 36.

The cases reported Friday included five in Anchorage, one in Eagle River, one in Anchor Point, one in North Pole and one in Homer. The youngest patient is between the ages of 20 and 29, and the oldest is in their 80's.

At least 20,325 tests have been administered, according to the state. Testing criteria has also been broadened since the start of the pandemic, and any patients with unexplained, clinically compatible symptoms are beginning to be tested.

Coroanvirus relief funding is currently being allocated,

"We'd all like to see that get out as quickly as possible," said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. "Parts of the CARES Act are still being worked out."

Dunleavy said funding is being allocated to different sectors and groups in need; some money, such as $331 million for the ongoing health response, is being held for emergencies in the future.

