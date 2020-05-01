WATCH: With coronavirus case count at 364, state details early CARES Act funding plans

You can watch the governor's live stream by clicking here or by tuning in to Channel 5, KYES.

Nine new cases of coronavirus were reported by the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Friday, totaling 364 for Alaska cumulatively. Total hospitalizations are up to 36.

The cases reported Friday included five in Anchorage, one in Eagle River, one in Anchor Point, one in North Pole and one in Homer. The youngest patient is between the ages of 20 and 29, and the oldest is in their 80's.

At least 20,325 tests have been administered, according to the state. Testing criteria has also been broadened since the start of the pandemic, and any patients with unexplained, clinically compatible symptoms are beginning to be tested.

Coroanvirus relief funding is currently being allocated,