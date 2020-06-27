State reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

Alaska has seen another increase in active COVID-19 cases with the Department of Health and Social Services reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases in the state. State records show 319 active cases in Alaska residents.

Ten cases of COVID-19 were reported in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks, two in Kenai Peninsula Borough, one in Juneau, three in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, one in Yukon, and one in Bethel.

Currently, the State of Alaska sits at 854 total cases of COVID-19. 521 cases are marked as recovered. With 67 total hospitalizations. Non-resident cases are up to 175 in total.

There are 14 COVID-19 deaths for the state.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.