State reports 44 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

Alaska has seen another increase in active COVID-19 cases with the Department of Health and Social Services reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases in the state among both residents and non-residents Wednesday. State records show 291 active cases in Alaska residents.

Of the 44 new cases reported within the state, 19 are non-residents and 25 are Alaskans. A majority of the non-resident cases are people employed in the seafood industry with 17 new cases. The majority of non-resident cases reported in Alaska are still active cases with DHSS reporting that 114 of the 157 total non-residents still have COVID-19.

The new resident cases were reported in six regions Wednesday.



Municipality of Anchorage: 8

Fairbanks-North Star Borogh: 8

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5

Bethel Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1



Non-resident cases were reported in at least five boroughs with nine reported in the Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula area.



Municipality of Anchorage: 2

Seward: 1

Valdez: 1

Wrangell City and Borough: 2

Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula: 9

Unknown: 4



While cases are rising, some testing locations are seeing long lines and wait times. Thursday the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management put out an alert saying the testing location at 4115 Lake Otis Parkway was experiencing large wait times due to high demand.

Now the office is asking people to prepare for a long line or to pre-register for testing at this website.

There are 14 people currently hospitalized with — or suspected of having — COVID-19. A total of 816 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19 since March with 513 total recoveries.

