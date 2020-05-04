State unemployment benefits getting paid to most applicants but confusion remains

The Alaska Department of Labor says that 70,732 people made unemployment benefits claims between March 1 and April 27. Most applicants have begun receiving payments but there is some confusion.

According to the department’s statistics, of those more than 70,000 applicants, 50,022 are continued claims, meaning they’ve received at least one payment.

Cathy Munoz, a spokesperson for the Labor Department, says much of that gap is due to self-employed workers and gig workers making new applications. Until April 20, those workers couldn’t apply for benefits but that changed with the passage of the CARES Act.

The first round of payments should begin around May 8 to gig workers and people who are self-employed.

“It’s been a nightmare to try and get unemployment,” said Jim Stubbelfield, a gig worker who has worked for Uber, Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash for the past three years. He largely stopped working when schools closed and he needed to look after his son.

Stubblefield said he’s called the Department of Labor multiple times and was told conflicting information. Finally, on Friday, his application went through and now he’s waiting for his first payment.

“It’s understandable but it’s highly frustrating,” Stubblefield said of the process he went through. He plans to start a lawn care business this summer but needs money to buy equipment.

State officials have been quickly increasing staffing numbers at the department due to overwhelming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the outbreak, the division dealing with unemployment benefits had 44 frontline call center staff and seven supervisors. Eight weeks later and there are 140 additional temporary staff at the division with 27 retirees and former employees stepping in.

Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D-Anchorage, the co-chair of the House Labor and Commerce Committee, said depending how simple the application is, and if all the paperwork is there, some applicants can get benefits in one week.

“They’re working as hard as they can to process as many claims as possible,” she said of the Department of Labor workers.

Kristi Adams lives in Salcha and was impressed with the speed of the process when she applied for benefits back in March as schools closed. Adams works as a navigator for Project 360, a program that helps military children get mental health services. She also works as a tutor and substitute teacher.

Adams started receiving payments a couple of weeks after applying as the two-week waiting period for benefits hadn’t been waived yet. She was told she’d be getting back pay but couldn’t find out much more.

“There was no information given out if that back pay was going to happen or when it was going to happen,” she said. With two children, the $600 per week in federal payments, on top of $113 per week from the state, has been making a big difference.

Denise Gilliam, a cashier from Wild Gear in Soldotna, received one of those $600 payments and appreciated it. Since the first week of April she hasn’t been receiving payments because she exhausted her unemployment benefits.

Gilliam lost her job back in December and was contacted by the Department of Labor that she was eligible for extra weeks of benefits during the pandemic. She has contacted the department repeatedly but found herself at dead ends.

“They keep telling me my application is being processed,” she said.

That’s been a similar story for Robert Orr who works as a forklift operator seasonally in Ketchikan. Orr had received unemployment benefits before the pandemic began and had also exhausted his benefits.

The CARES Act provides for 13 weeks of additional benefits but Orr hasn’t started receiving that extra help. The Labor Department put out a release May 1 that those additional payments are beginning to go out.

Orr plans to go back to work in a few weeks when the fishing season starts but says the benefits would help him and his wife. “Things will be tight, but I think we’ll be able to survive,” he said.

Part of the problem has been the incredible demand that continues growing each week.

“It’s the highest percentage of unemployed Alaskans in the history of the state,” Spohnholz said.

The Unemployment Insurance Benefit Program has paid out $120 million since March 1. The trust fund has $480 million left and is considered solvent.

“We’re going to see stress on that this year,” Spohnholz said about the fund before being clear, “we’re months away from any risk of that.”

For Alyssa Leonard, waiting months to go back to work will be tough. She was told on Thursday she was being laid off from Baker Hughes after starting there 11 months ago.

“It was kind of heartbreaking for me, I was hoping to go pretty far with this place,” she said.

Leonard made tools that were shipped up to North Slope workers and used to drill. She said she was taken out of her comfort zone and learned some good technical skills.

Laid off Thursday, Leonard applied for benefits Friday online. “It didn’t take very long at all, it went pretty smooth,” she said.

With 5-year-old son Ethan, Leonard would be eligible for an extra $75 per week. She doesn’t know how much she might get in total. “We need to look into our financial statuses right now and plan differently,” she said.

