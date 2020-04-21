WATCH: State unveiling plan to reopen economy as case count rises slightly to 329

State officials will make an address at 5 p.m. Watch LIVE on the KTUU.com livestream or on the Channel 2 News Facebook page. You can also watch on Channel 2 News, KTUU, and KYES.

Eight new cases of coronavirus in Alaska were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Tuesday, bringing the state's total case count to 329.

The new cases included four out of Anchorage, two out of Juneau, one out of Eagle River and one out of Ketchikan. Six of the patients are male and two are female, with the youngest between 10 and 19 years of age, and the oldest between 60 and 69 years of age.

Seven more cases were reported as having recovered, with 42 people in hospitals or under investigation.

"No new deaths, and no new hospitalizations," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, "so that's great to see."

There are now 119 individual test sites around the state, with more coming, according to Zink, who said anyone who shows coronavirus symptoms should get tested.

There will be five phases to the economic opening, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, though the state will "always put health first."

"It's not that we're celebrating," he said, "we're just cautiously optimistic.

"We thought our numbers would be much higher, that hundreds of thousands of Alaskans would be infected. We knew we would have two disasters at the same time: One was going to be a pandemic, and one would be an economic disaster at the same time."

Dunleavy said the state is feeling confident and is closely watching cases daily. Officials will make decisions on phases "within two weeks," he said.

The governor mentioned restaurants soon offering limited dine-in services and retail stores offering limited in-store shopping, with certain non-essential services also being able to slowly open with adjusted requirements. Workers in most all these places are expected to be utilizing face masks and gloves.

"For those chomping at the bit to get stores and services opened," he said, "We're heading that way. And for those that are concerned and rightfully so, we can assure you we're going to continue to use the best practices and use the data."

