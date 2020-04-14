WATCH: State providing update on coronavirus cases in Alaska

State officials are giving an update as of 5 p.m. on April 14. You can stream the press conference live on KTUU.com or the Channel 2 Facebook page. Updates will be shared on Channel 2 News and KYES-TV, which will air the conference in full.

The state announced Tuesday that eight new cases of COVID-19 had been identified, with one new death reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The eight new cases included five in Anchorage, one in Juneau, one in Wasilla, and one in Craig.

While the number of cumulative hospitalizations stayed stable, the statewide death total sits at nine after a new death from the weekend was reported Tuesday. Alaska's cumulative case count now stands at 285. The total test count thus far is up to 8,348.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday that Alaskans may travel for sport and personal use fishing, but that people should stay as close to home as possible, and bring everything you need with you. This is not a mandate, he said, but an "encouragement." He also said that people should still socially distance and not travel unnecessarily.

Elective surgeries and healthcare procedures are to also be reopened, officials said, as the state now "has a handle" on personal protective equipment stock, according to Dunleavy.

