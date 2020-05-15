State extends interstate travel mandate, provides update on rural capabilities

Watch LIVE on the Channel 2 News Facebook page or on KTUU.com.

State officials on Friday said they are extending the 14-day self-quarantine health mandate required for those participating in interstate travel.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said early in the state's address that the state is lengthening Health Mandate 010. This mandate, requiring that two-week quarantine period, is being extended through June 2 for now, according to Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink also said various preparations are being made in rural areas so that those communities are ready in the event of a swing in coronavirus infections.

Additionally, Commissioner Julie Anderson of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development spoke about the highly-anticipated distribution of CARES Act funds throughout Alaska. The governor had previously approved a committee's distribution setup of CARES Act funds specifically for small businesses on Monday, but the Legislature will convene to discuss early next week.

The Department of Health and Social Services on Friday reported one new coronavirus case in the state, which was reported within the Municipality of Anchorage. The total cumulative case count is now up to 388., with 343 people reported as recovered.

