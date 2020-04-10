WATCH: State provides update on coronavirus in Alaska, including plans for rural communities

State officials are giving an update at 5 p.m. on April 10. You can stream the press conference live on KTUU.com or the Channel 2 Facebook page. Updates will be shared on Channel 2 News and KYES-TV, which will air the conference in full.

Along with more recoveries, additional coronavirus cases have been identified in the state, with an independent health group also confirming another death of an Alaskan.

State officials reported Friday morning that 11 more people had been confirmed to be carrying the virus, with another person hospitalized in the last 24 hours. Foundation Health Partners, out of Fairbanks, also reported a 73-year-old woman died at Fairbanks Memorial on Friday morning, though that was not included in the state's count published earlier in the day. The state death toll, including Friday's fatality, is up to eight.

Friday's update comes after the state extended several mandates Thursday, suspending in-person schooling through the school year and lengthening social distancing and intrastate travel recommendations through April 21. Elective oral surgeries are also suspended indefinitely.

