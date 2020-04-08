WATCH: State provides update on coronavirus in Alaska

You can stream the full replay of this press conference on the Channel 2 Facebook page. Updates will also be shared on the Channel 2 Newshour and Late Edition.

State officials provided an update on coronavirus in Alaska Wednesday, following the announcement by the Department of Health and Social Services the same morning of 13 new cases with another fatality being reported.

The death was of an Anchorage woman in her forties, officials said. New cases include but are not limited to one in the Mat-Su Borough, at least six in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and at least three in Anchorage. There are cases in children under the age of ten included in the total case number.

The state also said a total of 7,068 tests have been administered to date. At least 32 people have fully recovered from the virus, according to the DHSS count on Wednesday.

Regarding the buildup of healthcare infrastructure, there remains a global shortage of many personal protective equipment items, but DHSS has requested 3 million N-95 masks and more testing for Alaska.

"Testing is a huge, huge focus for us," Zink said, "but we do have worldwide limitations. That's why one of the numbers that I follow is that percent positive. Are we keeping ahead of the testing compared to the cases?

"And the more we can slow down the cases and keep ahead of testing, I would say that's the one number I am internally thinking about the most," she said. "How much capacity am I building up compared to the cases count?"

The state has requested much more PPE than it has received, Zink said, adding that Alaska needs much more than was even on the original list.

Economy-wise, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said there is still no exact date for certain actions, for example when unemployment benefits will be distributed to Alaskans.

"We're moving on this as fast as we can," he said. "We know the longer we wait, there's more damage to the economy."

Dunleavy also addressed one of the mandates issued in March, specifically regarding elective surgeries, which was then extended on Tuesday to June 15 but mentioned in particular the halting of services such as surgical abortions.

"And there was a question that came up," Dunleavy said. "'Are we being political?' The answer is, 'No, we're not being political.

"We're trying to assess all of the PPE that we have," he said, "and we're asking all of our professionals who have clinics if they can hold off on the elective surgeries, elective work, so we can hang on to this PPE."

Wednesday's update comes after Alaska saw its biggest rise in coronavirus cases to date the day before, along with alterations to those several statewide mandates.

