State-wide deaths hit 9 total, eight new cases announced

Eight new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Tuesday.

Alaska's total cumulative case count now stands at 285 as of Tuesday.

Deaths state-wide total nine.

Monday's newly reported cases are distributed across a wide range of ages.

20-29: 4

30-39: 3

40-49: 1

Municipality of Anchorage: 136



Anchorage: 123

Chugiak: 3

Eagle River: 7

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Pensinsula Borough: 15



Kenai: 3

Soldotna: 4

Seward: 3

Sterling: 2

Homer: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Interior: 81



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 15



Palmer: 6

Wasilla: 9

Southeast: 36



Juneau: 18

Ketchikan: 15

Petersburg: 2

Craig: 1

Southwest: 1



Bethel: 1

98 people have recovered. Total hospitalizations remain at 32.

