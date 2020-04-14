State-wide deaths hit 9 total, eight new cases announced

Updated: Tue 11:03 AM, Apr 14, 2020

ANCHORAGE (KTUU)- Eight new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Tuesday.

Alaska's total cumulative case count now stands at 285 as of Tuesday.

Deaths state-wide total nine.

Monday's newly reported cases are distributed across a wide range of ages.

  • 20-29: 4
  • 30-39: 3
  • 40-49: 1

Municipality of Anchorage: 136

  • Anchorage: 123
  • Chugiak: 3
  • Eagle River: 7
  • Girdwood: 3

Kenai Pensinsula Borough: 15

  • Kenai: 3
  • Soldotna: 4
  • Seward: 3
  • Sterling: 2
  • Homer: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1

Interior: 81

  • Fairbanks: 63
  • North Pole: 15
  • Other: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 15

  • Palmer: 6
  • Wasilla: 9

Southeast: 36

  • Juneau: 18
  • Ketchikan: 15
  • Petersburg: 2
  • Craig: 1

Southwest: 1

  • Bethel: 1

98 people have recovered. Total hospitalizations remain at 32.

