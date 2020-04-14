State-wide deaths hit 9 total, eight new cases announced

ANCHORAGE (KTUU)- Eight new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Tuesday.
Alaska's total cumulative case count now stands at 285 as of Tuesday.
Deaths state-wide total nine.
Monday's newly reported cases are distributed across a wide range of ages.
- 20-29: 4
- 30-39: 3
- 40-49: 1
Municipality of Anchorage: 136
- Anchorage: 123
- Chugiak: 3
- Eagle River: 7
- Girdwood: 3
Kenai Pensinsula Borough: 15
- Kenai: 3
- Soldotna: 4
- Seward: 3
- Sterling: 2
- Homer: 2
- Anchor Point: 1
Interior: 81
- Fairbanks: 63
- North Pole: 15
- Other: 1
- Delta Junction: 1
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 15
- Palmer: 6
- Wasilla: 9
Southeast: 36
- Juneau: 18
- Ketchikan: 15
- Petersburg: 2
- Craig: 1
Southwest: 1
- Bethel: 1
98 people have recovered. Total hospitalizations remain at 32.
