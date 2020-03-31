Still chilly, but less windy with more sun

Sunny skies on Tuesday in Anchorage while we warm up to 32 degrees.

Some weak storm energy in Southcentral pushes off to the east, reaching the Alaska Panhandle by Tuesday night. Gusty winds through the weekend have started to diminish by this time Tuesday morning. Generally quiet conditions will persist across Southcentral through early Wednesday. A storm system will arrive from the west by Wednesday afternoon, bringing increasing chances for precipitation to Southcentral by the end of the week. Otherwise, clear and calm conditions are expected through midweek.

For the extended period, our high pressure ridge will continue to extend across the Alaskan mainland on Wednesday while storms sit out over the Bering/Aleutians. Due to this, temperatures will be warmer with a quiet weather pattern over the Alaskan mainland and cooler with a more active weather pattern over the Bering/Aleutians. Our high pressure ridge continues to push east but will continue over the eastern Alaskan mainland near the Alaska Canada border, this will keep temperatures warm and conditions quiet for that region. While our weather stays more active and cooler over the Bering Sea as those storms start to move into western Alaska.

We will be sunny in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high temperature of 32 degrees along with light winds. Tuesday night we drop down to 15 degrees while under mostly clear skies with light winds.

We will be partly sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 35 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Thursday with a 60 percent chance for snow while we warm up to 37 degrees with light winds.

