Still cold, with less wind and more clouds

Strong gusty winds across the region are expected to taper down early Friday morning as the high-pressure ridge moves over our area. Area blizzard and wind warnings should expire as the winds start to lessen. Winter cold and dry day is on tap for Friday followed by increasing clouds Friday night as the next storm system moves across the southwest.

Storms continue to track towards Southcentral on Saturday with light snow expected to develop in the morning and continue through the afternoon until tapering off on Saturday evening. However, snow showers could linger until more storms head our way arriving late Sunday. Temperatures will generally skew warmer into the 20's and 30's for the weekend with slightly gusty winds as the storms approach.

For the extended period, an active weather pattern is expected for next week as a high-pressure ridge over the Bering Sea pushes storms from west to east over Mainland Alaska. Then by the middle of the week, storms west of the high pressure, move eastward into the Bering Sea, forcing the high-pressure ridge to strengthen and move the right overhead of Mainland Alaska. By the end of the week, more storms move into the Bering Sea impacting much of the region

The early sun will turn partly cloudy on Friday in Anchorage with a high temperature near 16 degrees. Cloudy Friday night with variable 10 mph winds while we drop down to 8 degrees overnight.

Cloudy skies on Saturday in Anchorage with a 50 percent chance for snow showers that could begin as early as 9 or 10 am during the unofficial start of Iditarod 2020. High temperatures should warm to 22 degrees. Cloudy skies for Saturday night as we drop down to 10 degrees with snow being likely.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with a 70 percent chance for snow along with 20 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations.

