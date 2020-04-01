Storms move into the area covering our sunny skies

Cloudy skies on Wednesday in Anchorage while we warm up to 32 degrees.

As high pressure slides off to the east and storms push in from the west, a return to a more unsettled weather pattern is in store for all of Southcentral Alaska and Kodiak Island when these systems push into the region Wednesday night and Thursday. Storms moving into Cold Bay should move into Kodiak Island Wednesday morning as we see colder cloud tops (high elevation clouds) pushing in from the southwest. Storms will continue to push in from the west and should move into the rest of Southcentral by Thursday and Friday. These storms will deliver precipitation across the region with inland locations seeing snow and even rain mixed with snow while coastal areas see rain.

For the extended period, high pressure over the Bering Sea is expected to move over the Alaskan mainland on Saturday which will result in quiet weather across the area. This quiet could be short-lived though as storms push in over the Alaskan mainland Sunday afternoon. These storms could affect the area through Tuesday. Due to north and west origins, the systems will deliver colder air to Southcentral, thus keeping us below average temperature-wise until the middle of the week.

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high temperature of 32 degrees along with light winds but SE 15-30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Wednesday night we drop down to 26 degrees while under cloudy skies with light winds but SE 15-30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 35 degrees and a 70 percent chance of snow or rain. Plus, 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Cloudy skies for Thursday with light winds as well as an 80 percent chance of rain and snow.

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Friday with an 80 percent chance for snow or rain while we warm up to 39 degrees with light winds.

