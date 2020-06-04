Storms out of the north cloud us up but keep us warm

Mostly cloudy skies in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 64 degrees.

Our most recent storms in Southcentral continue to push southeast of Kodiak and into the Gulf. Other storms moving down from the north and in the vicinity of the Alaska Range near Talkeetna and the Copper River Basin are overlapping with our Gulf storms and are keeping the threat for showers alive over the southern mainland through the next day or two. As storms continue to move down from the north, our atmosphere becomes more unstable on Friday afternoon while bringing warm moist air across the Copper River Basin and into the Susitna Valley. These storms are increasing our chances for thunderstorms Thursday for the Copper River Basin and Susitna Valley and across the whole area by Friday. Thunderstorms forming over the Talkeetna Mountains and the Chugach Mountains east of Palmer and Anchorage may move across Palmer/Wasilla and Anchorage on Friday.

For the extended period, Saturday through Wednesday, a low-pressure storm will move near the Alaska Peninsula this weekend and extend into the Interior. Storm energy will increase shower and thunderstorm chances in this region, especially during daytime heating. By the middle of next week, high pressure should start moving into the Interior while storms continue to spin southeast of the Alaska Peninsula.

We will be mostly cloudy on Thursday in Anchorage with a high of 64 degrees. Mostly cloudy for Thursday night with a low of 47 degrees and light winds.

Cloudy skies for Thursday with light winds and high of 64 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 45 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

We will be mostly cloudy on Friday in Anchorage with a high of 62 degrees. Mostly cloudy for Friday night with a low of 46 degrees and 10 mph winds.

Looking ahead will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with light winds and a high of 65 degrees.

