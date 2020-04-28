Storybooks, radio connect kids isolated in far-flung Alaska

A library in small-town Alaska is closed but keeping kids connected in even the most remote communities as they become further isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

A popular children’s story hour lives on thanks to an AM radio station whose broadcast can reach homes with often unreliable internet.

A librarian from the Homer Public Library reads books to preschoolers through a partnership with station KBBI.

The program shows how radio broadcasters have served far-flung Alaska communities for decades, chronicling their histories and cultures.

It’s also one way the nation’s libraries are dealing with closures during the pandemic.

