Stuck inside her home, a young Anchorage artist took to painting windows to spread positivity

An idea from a Youtube video turned into a spark of creativity for one neighborhood in Anchorage.

Currently, Olivia Heath's family, like others in our state, is stuck at home after a shelter-in-place order was announced last week.

So how is she passing the time? She is painting her windows.

“She washed down the windows and I started painting them and yeah, that’s basically what happened,” said 11-years-year-old Olivia.

Olivia is a young artist whose family moved from the lower 48 to Anchorage less than two years ago.

Katie Heath, Olivia’s mom, says her husband is active duty military. He flies with the 90th Fighter Squadron in the U.S. Air Force.

Most of Olivia’s window artwork is done freehand. She says the first window art she painted in her room was based on sunset and moon.

“I really like sunsets, “ said Olivia,” So I decided if I can make a sunset with a moon that would be different.”

So far, Olivia has panted on four windows in her house. And what started as something to fun to do during the “Hunker Down” order, has turned into something spreading around the neighborhood.

“People have been like sending my mom emails of pictures of the windows. We’ve had a couple of people also paint their windows.“

Olivia says she wasn’t always an artist. It wasn’t until recently when she started with small projects. She says like most people, starting small and slow is best. So her advice for people is simple.

“If you’re trying to do something, you gotta start small.”

Olivia says she is hoping the window paint will come off soon.

