Students combat threats with positive art in bathrooms

After Service High School and other Anchorage District Schools received threats, students are combating negative messages with positive ones.

If you walk into a Service High School bathroom, positive artwork cover the stalls.

"We've been having some graffiti issues and threats," said Service High School junior Ashley Wade. "And by putting inspirational quotes, it just helps lighten everyone's mood."

Wade is now the student in charge of Operation Paint the School with Kindness. The project has been going for about one year and the students hope to decorate all of the bathrooms within the next year.

"They’ve spread that kindness, that encouragement," Principal Frank Hauser said. "It’s important we create an environment they’re comfortable in. Service is a family. That’s something I believe in."

The students involved in the project are all in the Peer Mentoring program at Service High School.

Peer mentors are upperclassman who run a monthly FUEL session for freshman students.

"It’s a very inclusive class and we’re mainly here to just spread positivity through the school and make it really inclusive and accepting of everyone," said student Kirstin Marshall.

"I think love and kindness are the most powerful forces on this planet," said Peer Mentor teacher Mary Ahonen. "And the more we can instill that in our students the better life will be."