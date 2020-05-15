Summer camp space will be limited this year

Summer is upon us, and while the kids have already been out of school for quite a while due to the coronavirus, more parents are getting back to work as the economy reopens. For those thinking about enrolling their children in summer camps, the options will be limited according to various programs in Anchorage.

Under the Municipalities Phase 2 regulations for day camps up to 20 campers are allowed per group. A camp may have more than one group at one facility under the condition that the groups remain completely separate from each other.

However, every program Channel 2 reporters reached out to said that they are only allowing groups up to 10 at this time.

That list includes; Camp Fire Alaska; Somos Amigos; Trailside Discovery; and Alaska Zoo.

University of Alaska Anchorage also replied that they are not offering any in person camps, but are offering virtual camps at the same number of programs they normally offer.

According to camp directors like Vicki Long-Leather at Trailside, it's a combination of factors that led to keeping group limits at 10. The reasoning is echoed by several of the other programs.

"The muni's rules were recently updated to say for 20, but we'd only planned and have done our staffing on 10, and we feel comfortable with that number," Long-Leather said, "We feel like our protocols are in place and as we kind of see how that works, we can make adjustments as we go forward."

The Alaska Zoo said they do not have plans to expand as of Friday.

While there's predicted to be less space for children at open day camp programs under the regulations, it's also expected that far fewer programs available in the state as a whole.

Camp Fire Alaska Program Director, Melanie Hooper explained what the American Camp Association is reporting for camp availability this summer.

"About half of their programs have made the choice to not run this summer," she said, "about half of the camps have decided to run at a reduced capacity. So I do think that space is going to be hard for many of our families."

She advises that parents start looking at their options sooner rather than later, and getting on a wait list if necessary. She said their programs, for example, are already full. However, she added that could change if restrictions are loosened down the road.

For those who manage to find a space for their children in camp, it's going to be a different experience than prior summers.

Karim and Denise Otaegui, sisters and co-owners of Somos Amigos Spanish Immersion School, said they are going to have to establish the new rules of social distancing to their campers.

"This is going to be a little bit different," Karim Otaegui said, "Because children, students in general, when they see a teacher or a director they want to come and give you a hug or give their friends a high five, but we're going to have to set expectations and kind of like the new rules."

Parents won't be allowed to go inside the camps under the temporary rules and are asked to stagger drop off times to keep crowds apart.

Once they make it inside, Denise Otaegui added that they'll be implementing more time for hygiene at camp. She said it will start with a screening of the child outside, then they immediately go to wash their hands.

"We have a schedule for the students to wash their hands from every transition from one activity to another," she said, "we've also marked the floors for during class, independent work, and during activities too."

If there's no space available there, Somos Amigos said they will be continuing to offer their distance learning education programs at home.

Of course, while at summer camp the campers need things to do. All the programs Channel 2 reached out to said that they are modifying existing activities to be done further apart from each other where necessary.

To facilitate that, many are redesigning programs to be outside as much as possible. Long-Leather said that calls for additional training.

"A lot of our camps are outside, so we're going to do a lot of outside safety too," she said, "because there's going to be bears, there's going to be moose," she said, "And so when the kids do eat, we're going to have to make sure that we clean up the area really well, but each group will have their own area and their own little section for our lunch times and our rest times as well."

Overall, these programs said that it is possible to find somewhere to send your kids to camp, and they're excited to have them back. However, to make it happen parents should start looking sooner rather than later.

