Summer is here and most BLM summer recreation sites will open on Memorial Day weekend

This summer all recreation sites will open on Memorial Day weekend according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management.

With the relaxing of public health and safety restrictions enacted by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, BLM announced that all summer recreation sites will be open, weather and road conditions permitting.

According to the BLM release, managed recreation sites within Alaska never formally closed, and summer recreation sites will be available as normal throughout the season. That is with the exception of the Arctic Interagency Visitor Center, which is expected to open July 1 and the Campbell Creek Science Center which will remain closed until further notice.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount,” BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett said in part. "We continue to work closely with the Department of the Interior and follow CDC guidance to ensure public and employee spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.“

While these areas are open to the public, BLM says full operations will be phased in, and services could be limited. The practice of social distancing is encouraged.

You can find a list BLM-managed public lands at the Bureau of Land Management website.

