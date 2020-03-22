Sunday worship goes digital amidst coronavirus in Alaska

Sunday worship has gone digital in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a pastor at an Eagle River church.

"We realized that a lot had to change in the way that we ‘do’ church," ACF lead pastor Brian Cook said, sitting on a stage in an empty church on Saturday, shortly before filming Sunday’s sermon.

"We're talking a massive influx of churches that are going online,” Cook said. “Thousands and thousands of churches that were not streaming online are now streaming.

It's actually really exciting that this coming Sunday there could be more people in the world that hear the gospel, and are engaged with the gospel, than ever in human history. I really believe that's a possibility," Cook finished.

ACF's followers grew from 1,000 to 5,000 in just one week -- so while coronavirus is forcing people to be physically distant and forego some of the things they cherish, Cook says there’s a silver lining.

"That doesn't mean that you can't continue to serve, and continue to meet needs,” Cook said. “And I think when you do -- when you take your eyes off yourself for a couple of minutes -- you'll realize that this isn't quite as hopeless as it may seem."

